Intel UMPCs: 24-Hour Battery Life with Moorestown

Just when we thought we had seen all the new UMPC platforms, Intel goes and springs another one on us. The Moorestown platform is claimed to let UMPCs last for up to 24 hours with normal/mixed use. It'll combine the GPU, CPU, and memory controller into one chip. It'll also support DDR3 memory and come in single or dual core flavors. Graphics-wise, it's expected to outperform Menlow by 50%. Personally I'd like to see lower prices as well, otherwise I'll continue using an ultraportable laptop (which lets me do more) over a high-priced UMPC.

