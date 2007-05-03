Intel Graphics Biz Still Champ, Nvidia Showing Rocky's Pluck

Lest ye forgot, the graphics-card wars are still a-ragin'. CPU maker Intel is still number one overall, with 38.7% marketshare, and they're making crazy gains in the laptop market as well, according to a fresh report. Is it because Intel is better, or just a more convenient choice for OEMs and shoppers? However there is some good news for GeForce fans, as Nvidia has finally beaten Intel. (At least for the quarter. And only in desktops.)

I don't have the dramatic chops to pull off a Spaceballs/Billy Madison/Blackballed physical challenge video depicting an Nvidia GeForce card knocking the crap out of an integrated Intel processor, like my good friend Brian Lam did with New Flame-Job Optimus Prime and anything he could find in his apartment. Instead, I will report the latest neck-and-neck results from John Peddie Research, and let you argue about the justice, or injustice, of the current marketplace, and see how well AMD and VIA are doing as well.

Intel is the one to beat, with 38.7% of the overall market, up from 37.4% last quarter, and a 55% market share of laptop graphics processors, up from 50%.

Nvidia is holding steady with an overall 28.5% market share, but it is losing ground in the mobile space (20%, down from 22.9%) and gaining market share in the declining desktop market.

Of course, when it comes to discrete graphics cards, Nvidia still holds a commanding lead over AMD, whose overall market share has dipped to just 21.9%. Via and Silicon Integrated Systems are way at the bottom, experiencing small market-share declines of their own.

Want to defend your favorite underdog? Or explain why Intel's dominance is good for business? I'd love to hear it. The full press release is below.

Jon Peddie Research Reports First-Quarter PC Graphics Shipments: Nvidia leaps to first place in desktop graphics chips displacing Intel Overall market down 5.5% quarter-to-quarter; laptops soar 24.6% year-to-year TIBURON, CA - May 2, 2007-Jon Peddie Research (JPR), the industry's leading research and consulting firm for graphics and multimedia, today announced estimated graphics shipments and supplier market share for the first calendar quarter of 2007. Detailed First-Quarter results are available in the Q1 2007 edition of Jon Peddie's First Look, the firm's quarterly graphics survey. The companion report, Market Watch, provides an in-depth look at the PC graphics market and includes unit shipment and segment market share data, trend analysis, shipment forecasts, and profiles of major suppliers. Q1'07 was disappointing overall in terms of graphics chip shipments, but some suppliers have reason to celebrate. "The Vista effect hasn't clicked in yet for the AIB suppliers, although Microsoft reports that shipments of Vista are meeting their expectations," Peddie added. Jon Peddie Research estimates that the overall shipment of graphics chips dropped 5.5% quarter-to-quarter. Overall, shipments of graphics devices increased 5.3% year over year to reach 78.8 million graphics chips shipped in Q1'07. "Normally Q1 will be flat or drop a little (from Q4); this year it fell with a thud" says Dr. Jon Peddie, President of Jon Peddie Research. "Graphics devices for the mobile market also declined quarter-to-quarter (Q4 to Q1), shipments were down 7.2%. Overall, however, the mobile segment continues to enliven the market, growing 24.6% year-to-year. Nvidia is the big success story in the mobile segment with three quarters of growth in a row." The mobile graphics segment which has been the star performer delivered 23.9 million units, slipping 7.2% quarter-to-quarter, and grew a healthy 24.6% year-to-year. "The laptop market continues to be the darling of the industry," says Peddie. "This quarter was the first decline we've seen in some time." The desktop graphics segment saw shipments decline by 4.8% quarter to quarter to 54.8 million units, and it declined 1.4% year-to-year, but Nvidia took first place in market share. JPR estimates that 23.9 million mobile graphics devices shipped in Q1'07, 18.74 million of which were integrated chipsets (IGPs) for notebooks. Mobile IGPs claimed a commanding share of 78.2% in the mobile graphics market, up 2.5% in market share from the prior quarter and 6.3% from the same period a year ago. Intel led the mobile graphics market with a 55% share (up from 50%), AMD lost 0.2% to a 23.2% share, and Nvidia slipped to 20% (from 22.9%) market share gain for the quarter. SiS and VIA saw declines in market share. In the discrete mobile segment, AMD saw shipments decline on a quarterly basis while Nvidia saw shipments increase sequentially. Nvidia grew its discrete mobile segment share from 59.1% in Q4'06 to 60.3% in Q1'07. AMD's segment share fell from 40.9% in Q4'06 to 39.7% in Q1'07. "Timing is everything in the mobile market," says Peddie, "Nvidia is getting the benefit from having had its mobile parts lined up and ready to ship with Intel's recent laptop rollout." In the overall PC graphics market, Intel saw a 1.3% gain in shipments in Q1'07, and was still the largest supplier of PC graphics devices worldwide. Nvidia was flat but remained the second largest supplier in Q1'07 and AMD's market share decreased. The following table lists the ranking and relative market share of the major graphics suppliers to the PC industry, based on unit shipments in Q4'06 and Q1'07,. Rank Graphics Supplier Q1'07 Market Share Q4'06 Market Share

1 Intel 38.7% 37.4%

2 Nvidia 28.5% 28.5%

3 AMD 21.9% 23.0%

4 VIA Technologies 6.4% 6.7%

5 Silicon Integrated Systems (SiS) 4.3% 4.5%

