Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Infrared Wine Thermometer, Corkscrew

wine-thermometer.jpg

I am a bit of a wine snob, if I do say so myself. Every time I am ready to crack open that bottle of Boone's Farm I have to make sure I know it is the right temperature for consuming. That stuff is pretty classy at $3 per bottle and I wouldn't want to ruin a bottle by compromising its flavor. Checking wine temperature is even easier with this device. It uses infrared technology to check the temperature of the wine and if it is ready for drinking you can flip out the corkscrew and get drinking. It also includes a bottle opener if you want to know your beer is the right temperature and also a knife so can temperature check that fish before hacking it open. Haven't you heard the proverb: "Those who hack a cold fish go home a warm duck"? $130. –Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via Coolest-Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles