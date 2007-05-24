Infrared Wine Thermometer, Corkscrew

I am a bit of a wine snob, if I do say so myself. Every time I am ready to crack open that bottle of Boone's Farm I have to make sure I know it is the right temperature for consuming. That stuff is pretty classy at $3 per bottle and I wouldn't want to ruin a bottle by compromising its flavor. Checking wine temperature is even easier with this device. It uses infrared technology to check the temperature of the wine and if it is ready for drinking you can flip out the corkscrew and get drinking. It also includes a bottle opener if you want to know your beer is the right temperature and also a knife so can temperature check that fish before hacking it open. Haven't you heard the proverb: "Those who hack a cold fish go home a warm duck"? $130.

Product Page [Via Coolest-Gadgets]