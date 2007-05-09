Informed Speculation: Apple Macbook With Santa Rosa Coming Very Soon?

With Lenovo and LG's Santa Rosa laptop offerings (not to mention various other PC vendors as well) almost upon us, we're left wondering what Apple is going to do. If you remember, Core 2 Duos hit PC laptops around July/August, but Apple's MacBook Pros only got them late October. Will we have to wait nearly three months for Centrino Pro? Maybe not.

A chain partner revealed to us that a new model of MacBook is coming out as soon as next week, which is pretty ridiculous if we do say so ourselves. However, since PC makers are making the transition to Santa Rosa very soon, it's not out of the question that Apple will as wellâ€”maybe as soon as WWDC. After all, it's been more than a year since the switch to Intel, and they should be pretty good with this stuff by now. What do you think?