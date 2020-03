Just when we thought we had seen all the SideShow news from WinHEC, out comes i-mate with the View 2010. The 14-inch portable display has an XGA touchscreen, and in addition to retrieving info from your Vista PC it can also hook up to a keyboard and mouse letting you check email messages, watch videos and do simple Internet browsing. No word on pricing or availability, though it sounds like a larger version of Ricavision's eChatte.

