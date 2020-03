From the department of awesome overseas ideas is this store, which isn't so much a store but a massive vending machine. This is the UNIQLO store in Tokyo and the products for sale are just T-shirts crammed into tubes. Look at the pictures, insert the money and choose your shirt—easy peasy. Stateside, I think we need back from the high-tech vending machines and create something more practical, like a T-shirt vending machine store.

World's Biggest Vending Machine: An Entire Store [Gadget Lab]