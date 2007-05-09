Lizel Introduces Waterproof LCDs, up to a metre

iizel, a company previously unheard of until right now has introduced some fancy LCD TVs that are capable of some pretty amazing feats. Their line of LCDs, ranging from 26 inches to 55 inches, are capable of working while submerged in one meter of water. Prices for the 26-incher begin at $2,300. The two initial questions boggling my mind are: how and why? I would assume waterproof displays would be for outdoor usage, but in the world of electronics waterproof and water-resistant are quite different. Video after the jump.

