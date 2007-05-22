IBM's New CPU Hits 4.7GHz without Breaking a Sweat

While Intel and AMD continue to duke it out on the CPU front, the guys at IBM have unveiled a new dual-core processor that can hit 4.7GHz without sucking up so much power. As an added "up yours" to Apple, the new processor, dubbed the Power6, was described as being fast enough to "download the entire iTunes catalog" in a single minute. The CPU will be used mainly for high-end servers. Perhaps someone at Apple right now is smacking their forehead as they yell out "doh!"

Press Release [via AppleInsider]