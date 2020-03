If there was ever a product not designed for my needs, this is it. Let's see… a city-dwelling, inactive, desk-incarcerated tech blogging northeasterner? Yeah, I don't need a hard hat shaped like a cowboy hat. The closest I get to constructing anything is making myself a peanut butter and jelly in my underwear.

But hey, I'm sure someone out there is super-psyched that they can wear the same hat to the job site as they can to the rodeo. Only $17, pardners.

