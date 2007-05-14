I Got Clocked...Clock

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The I Got Clocked clocks may be too late for Mother's Day 2007, but there will be a Mother's Day 2008 (in about a year). Taking the novelty clock to the next level, IGC offers photo-customized clocks that use the subjects' arms as minute and hour...hands. Yes, your son, daughter, wife, mother or even pet could become your permanent time slave/companion for prices starting at $50.

Not only are their models guaranteed to run completely silentlyâ€”they warranted for ten years. So long after your son hits puberty, daughter is knocked up, wife leaves you, mom becomes roommate again and pet develops rabies from daughter, you will have your precious clocks to remind you of all the good times. â€“ Mark Wilson

