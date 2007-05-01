Huge Wind Turbine Powers 4,000 Homes

Who says wind power isn't efficient? Enercon, Germany's largest wind turbine manufacturer, has just unveiled the E112, the most powerful turbine in the world. With a span of a whopping 367 feet, this monster can power 4,000 homes at once.

4,000 homes?! That's seriously impressive. I know that people don't want to look out their windows and see a bunch of gigantic windmills, but it seems better than looking out your window and not being able to see very far because of the smog caused by coal-powered plants. Why aren't we seeing more use of wind power here in the States?

