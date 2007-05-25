HTC Kaiser Unboxed

Just when people were getting used to the HTC Wing, Boy Genius goes and unboxes the HTC Kaiser. The Wing's younger, more powerful, and better looking brother has Windows Mobile 6, quad-band GSM/EDGE, tri-band UMTS/HSDPA, 3-megapixel camera with auto focus, GPS, WI-Fi, Bluetooth, and that standard HTC sliding QWERTY that everyone loves.

What's interesting about this line of phones (by this line we mean the Kaiser and its siblings that will make it to CDMA carriers) is the tilting screen and the 128MB of RAM (75MB of which is user-accessible). Otherwise, the inclusion of a real GPS (!) on a standard HTC-styled slider makes it super winner fun time deluxe to us.

