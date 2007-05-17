HTC Elf Spotted, Looks Tiny and White

Here's an HTC phone we haven't seen before: the HTC 3450, or the Elf. It's tiny, white, and has Windows Mobile 6â€”like a baby rabbit with a T-Mobile Dash duct taped to it. It also doesn't have a keyboard, or a bunch of face buttons. It actually looks pretty great, in an iPod/minimalistic sort of way.

Other specs: 2-megapixel cam, EDGE/GPRS/UMTS/GSM, Bluetooth 2.0, 64MB RAM, 128MB ROM, and a TI OMAP 850 200MHz processor. The release date on the spec sheet says June, so we're going to be watching out for this one.

Mr Palm [via Boy Genius via Crunchgear]