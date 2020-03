HP is building on its MediaSmart TVs with HDTV 2.0, a new concept that'll let lazy couch potatoes buy movies straight from their HP TVs. The TVs would connect to the Internet via a wired or wireless connection and movies would be stored directly on the TV (which would have built-in storage). There aren't any details on the movie "store" or how long you'd be able to keep the movies, but HP says we could see these new TVs by the fall.

