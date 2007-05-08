HP First to Add HD Dual Format Drive in its PCs

HP is breaking new grounds today by becoming the first PC vendor to swing both ways in the high-def DVD wars.

The company's new PCs (which will be part of the Pavilion Media Center m8010y series and d4890y series) will feature a Blu-ray/HD DVD combo drive and also come with a GeForce 8800 video card. ATI's TV Wonder Digital Cable Tuner will also be bundled, and because it has a CableCard slot, that means turning your PC into a quick and dirty PVR shouldn't be a hassle. No word on pricing yet, though we can't imagine the dual drive option coming in cheap, so you better start saving now.

