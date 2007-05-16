HP e-Book Reader Design Fakes Turning Pages

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

hpebook.jpgAlthough there've been lots of eBooks the past year, none of them have had this HP concept that was demoed at the HP Mobility Summit. Instead of pressing a button to turn the page (which you can presumably still do) there are touch strips on the top, bottom, and sides of the ebook that you can slide to virtually turn the page.

We're not entirely sure how the act of swiping makes reading more enjoyable on an ebook, but hey, whatever makes people adopt technology faster. On a similar note, who's reserved the last Harry Potter book? Doesn't he show his wand in this one or something? â€“ Jason Chen

HP to present 'ebook reader' featuring intuitive interface [AVING]

