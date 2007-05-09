HP 20-inch HDX "Dragon" Laptop Reviewed

The HP Mobility Summit is going down in Shanghai as we speak, and they've just unleashed no less than 13 lappies. I don't care about any of them as much as I care about the Santa Rosa powered HDX Dragon, previously leaked, now unveiled in all its scaly glory. The 20-inch pivot hinged monster that is built to bite Acer and Dell's 20-inch lappies right on their ass. Beyond our explanation of what we like, two Giz friends happened to get video tours and reviews on day-zero.

I love this machine's design. First off, the 20.1-inch widescreen ultrabright has a generous 1680 x 1050 resolution, backlit by two lamps. A hinge let's it swivel from two places, the middle of the panel's back and the standard location, for optimal screen positioning. HP even promises to bump the res to true 1080p-capable 1920 x 1200 pixels in a future version. Secondly, the keyboard tray is so generous that it can fit a media center remote in its left side, and a built in SD/HD OTA tuner (something many vendors have abandoned.)

Laptop Mag reviewed one of the first preproduction samples, and quoted their performance results:

This preproduction model wouldn't run PCMark05, but its 3DMark03 score of 12,240 and 3DMark06 score of 4,002 mean this system can plow through graphics-intensive applications. Thanks to Intel's new draft-802.11n connection, wireless scores were through the roof, hitting nearly 18.9 and 15.8 Mbps at 15 and 50 feet, respectively. Battery life, while not great, was better than we expected at one hour and 31 minutes on our DVD rundown test. This is likely attributable to Santa Rosa's power-saving technology.

[DEEEP Breath] And then 400GB of storage spread over twin 200GB SATA drives, and HD DVD Rom with a DVD+/- double layer burner, gigabit ethernet, quad speaker setup plus subwoofer, 4 gigs of RAM, and a Centrino Duo setup with Core 2 Duo proc at T7700 (2.40GHz, BTW), and an ATI HD 2600XT with 256MB of GDDR3 RAM that can use some system mem to eek out more performance. [INHALE]







