It's not convenient to take a tripod everywhere you go at night in order to take good pictures. This is especially true when you're trying to keep a low profile in the bushes. So what do you do? Adjust stuff like ISO, exposure and aperture. If you don't know what those are, the instructions will fill you in:

Aperture: F-stops are different settings allowing different amounts of light to enter your camera. This is different from exposure, in that the aperture is that funky iris/anus looking thing that is a series of connected sheets that either open or contract to make a hole get bigger or smaller.

Doesn't everything get much simpler when it's explained in terms of anuses?

