How to Replace OQO Model 02's EVDO with HSDPA

There's no doubt this hack will terminate your warranty, but if you wanna replace your OQO Model 02's built-in EVDO card with an existing HSDPA card, read on. It'll take some disassembling and a little soldering, but it's possible. All you have to do is pop out the Novatel EV620 EVDI mini PCIe card and slide in your Novatel EU870D/EU860D HSDPA mini PCIe card. And if you're intrepid enough, you can even replace the Toshiba HDD for a Sandisk SSD. Check out the link to see how the former is done.

