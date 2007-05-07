Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How to Replace OQO Model 02's EVDO with HSDPA

There's no doubt this hack will terminate your warranty, but if you wanna replace your OQO Model 02's built-in EVDO card with an existing HSDPA card, read on. It'll take some disassembling and a little soldering, but it's possible. All you have to do is pop out the Novatel EV620 EVDI mini PCIe card and slide in your Novatel EU870D/EU860D HSDPA mini PCIe card. And if you're intrepid enough, you can even replace the Toshiba HDD for a Sandisk SSD. Check out the link to see how the former is done. â€“ Louis Ramirez

OQO Model 02 HSDPA Mod [tnkgrl Mobile]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

