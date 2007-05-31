Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

How to Expedite Geek Squad Issues the Consumerist Way

geeksqud.jpgGiz readers (or their families) have probably had more than a few dealings with Best Buy's Geek Squad, so that's why we're pointing you to this consumerist post on how to get stuff resolved. The Geek Squad CEO dropped them a line on how to get your service-issue complaint directly to him and other execs and bypass the low-level phone techs who can't get anything done.

Hop on over to see how. – Jason Chen

UPDATE: Geek Squad CEO Promises To Resolve Any Consumerist Reader Complaint He Receives, And Then Does So [Consumerist]

