How to Expedite Geek Squad Issues the Consumerist Way

Giz readers (or their families) have probably had more than a few dealings with Best Buy's Geek Squad, so that's why we're pointing you to this consumerist post on how to get stuff resolved. The Geek Squad CEO dropped them a line on how to get your service-issue complaint directly to him and other execs and bypass the low-level phone techs who can't get anything done.

UPDATE: Geek Squad CEO Promises To Resolve Any Consumerist Reader Complaint He Receives, And Then Does So [Consumerist]