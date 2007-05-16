How to Build Your Own Ice Bulb

How To Make An Amazing Glowing Ice Bulb - video powered by Metacafe

It's not entirely practical, having a lightbulb made of ice, but it sure is cool and will entertain the kids for hours on end. All it essentially is is an LED embedded inside a sphere of ice connected through some wires to a battery. You make it by placing the contraption inside water, which is placed inside a balloon, which is placed inside your freezer. A fun project for the coming summer months.

Ice Bulb [Instructables via Geekologie]