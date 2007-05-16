Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How to Build Your Own Ice Bulb

How To Make An Amazing Glowing Ice Bulb - video powered by Metacafe

It's not entirely practical, having a lightbulb made of ice, but it sure is cool and will entertain the kids for hours on end. All it essentially is is an LED embedded inside a sphere of ice connected through some wires to a battery. You make it by placing the contraption inside water, which is placed inside a balloon, which is placed inside your freezer. A fun project for the coming summer months. â€“ Jason Chen

Ice Bulb [Instructables via Geekologie]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles