How Many Cell Phones Decommissioned Every Day in USA?

cellphonedeath.jpg

No, it's not a magic eye. It's actually 426,000 cell phones, the same amount that are given the ol' pink slip every day in the United States alone.

Artist Chris Jordan thought that this number was just too big to imagine, so he decided to put it into perspective for you. To get an idea of the magnitude of this image, the full size shot measures in at 5' x 8'4". He also tries to portray less gadgety things like the amount of gun-related murders or SUV sales.

Check out the uncropped versions after the jump.

All 426,000 cell phones:
whatAmI%3F.jpg

At actual size:
1175742535.jpg
â€“ Ben Longo

Running the Numbers [Artist Page via Core77]

