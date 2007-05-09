How Many Cell Phones Decommissioned Every Day in USA?

No, it's not a magic eye. It's actually 426,000 cell phones, the same amount that are given the ol' pink slip every day in the United States alone.

Artist Chris Jordan thought that this number was just too big to imagine, so he decided to put it into perspective for you. To get an idea of the magnitude of this image, the full size shot measures in at 5' x 8'4". He also tries to portray less gadgety things like the amount of gun-related murders or SUV sales.

All 426,000 cell phones:



At actual size:





