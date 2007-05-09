Horse Racing Challenge Pits Remote-Controlled Ponies Against Each Other

These aren't just tiny model horses confined to slots and going around and around in circles. Now you can try your hand at steering these remote-controlled horses around this little track. Each one has a handheld infrared transmitter that functions as both controller and charging station.

If you're looking to do a bit of horse race wagering on this setup, you'll have to wait until June 4 when the company says more of them will be in stock, and maybe if you're lucky you can win back its purchase price of $89.95, plus an extra $39.95 per horse.

