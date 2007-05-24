Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Homemade mobile phone Dock Tidies Up Your Wires

Moto%20Dock%20Wire.jpg

If you hate wires as much as I do, you'll find this DIY interesting. It's the brainchild of Bob Loblaw, a user (and fantastic lawyer) over at Instructables who created his own wire-wrangler/charger for his Motorola RAZR. The steps are pretty straightforward if you've got the time to build your own accessories (although oddly enough, it requires a shotgun cleaner). Otherwise you can do like I do and use a small cord/rubberband to tie up loose wire. Any other suggestions to get rid of wires, feel free to drop 'em in comments. – Louis Ramirez

Cellphone Charger Wire Wrangler & Dock [Instructables via Gearfuse]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles