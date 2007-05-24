Homemade mobile phone Dock Tidies Up Your Wires

If you hate wires as much as I do, you'll find this DIY interesting. It's the brainchild of Bob Loblaw, a user (and fantastic lawyer) over at Instructables who created his own wire-wrangler/charger for his Motorola RAZR. The steps are pretty straightforward if you've got the time to build your own accessories (although oddly enough, it requires a shotgun cleaner). Otherwise you can do like I do and use a small cord/rubberband to tie up loose wire. Any other suggestions to get rid of wires, feel free to drop 'em in comments.

Cellphone Charger Wire Wrangler & Dock [Instructables via Gearfuse]