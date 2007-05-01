Hockey-Themed Cleaning Gear Concept

Hopefully I wasn't the only one who spent the better part of the weekend watching hockey (by the way, that Rangers goal was legit, it wasn't a kick). This is the Nike Life Extreme Sports concept gear that features a hockey-stick broom and a vacuum sucking goal. Avoid taking this broom out to the actual ice, or prepare for obscene name-calling. The only other time I had more fun sweeping was when I stuck tape to my cat's paws (just kidding, PETA).

