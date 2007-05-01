Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hockey-Themed Cleaning Gear Concept

j_01_1.jpg

Hopefully I wasn't the only one who spent the better part of the weekend watching hockey (by the way, that Rangers goal was legit, it wasn't a kick). This is the Nike Life Extreme Sports concept gear that features a hockey-stick broom and a vacuum sucking goal. Avoid taking this broom out to the actual ice, or prepare for obscene name-calling. The only other time I had more fun sweeping was when I stuck tape to my cat's paws (just kidding, PETA). â€“Travis Hudson

First I will clean. Only then will I serve my penalty minutes [Gearfuse]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles