Hitachi's Portable Mind Reader Shoots Lasers at Your Brain

When they're not busy making plasmas or announcing hard drives, the folks at Hitachi are out making mind readers. The one shown here is a 14-ounce headset that measures real-time brain data by shooting harmless lasers at your brain. Why would you wanna do that?

Well, the device may one day be used to operate other electronic devices with your mind (like your cellphone or MP3 player) or it can be used to play "mind games" with other people. Now if they could design it so you don't look like a retarded ninja from the '80s while wearing it.

Walkman-style Brain Scanner [Pink Tentacle via TechDigest]