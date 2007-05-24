Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hitachi's Portable Mind Reader Shoots Lasers at Your Brain

wearable_brain_scanner.jpg

When they're not busy making plasmas or announcing hard drives, the folks at Hitachi are out making mind readers. The one shown here is a 14-ounce headset that measures real-time brain data by shooting harmless lasers at your brain. Why would you wanna do that?

Well, the device may one day be used to operate other electronic devices with your mind (like your cellphone or MP3 player) or it can be used to play "mind games" with other people. Now if they could design it so you don't look like a retarded ninja from the '80s while wearing it. – Louis Ramirez

Walkman-style Brain Scanner [Pink Tentacle via TechDigest]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles