His & Her TiVo Wedding Cakes

This is the work of Debbie at DebbieDoesCakes (awesome name of a business) and it makes me wonder what kind of a couple loves TiVo so much to have the mascot as their wedding cake?

I do have to compliment Debbie on the outstanding work. Each cake is 18-inches tall and I would assume they were laid down to be cut into. To the couple that received these cakes: I would think about re-evaluating the marriage. Pardon my Sex and the City reference, but it is pretty easy to fall in love with a TiVo (ask Miranda) and possibly fall out of love with another, we should know.

Picture of the Day: Holy Matrimony [ZNF]