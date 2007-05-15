Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

His & Her TiVo Wedding Cakes

495655936_24453c0a2b.jpgThis is the work of Debbie at DebbieDoesCakes (awesome name of a business) and it makes me wonder what kind of a couple loves TiVo so much to have the mascot as their wedding cake?

I do have to compliment Debbie on the outstanding work. Each cake is 18-inches tall and I would assume they were laid down to be cut into. To the couple that received these cakes: I would think about re-evaluating the marriage. Pardon my Sex and the City reference, but it is pretty easy to fall in love with a TiVo (ask Miranda) and possibly fall out of love with another, we should know. â€“Travis Hudson

Picture of the Day: Holy Matrimony [ZNF]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles