Whether you're an Autobot or a Decepticon, you'll certainly dig these high-rez pics of the Transformers that the movie's Producer-Director Michael Bay has placed on his personal blog. And hey, you can clearly see that Megatron has pointy teeth!

Now we can wait until July 4th ( Transformers movie debut to the uninitiated) in peace. After you check out this gallery, be sure to go to Bay's site to see the high-rez versions.

