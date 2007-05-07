The $64 Hidden Camera Spy Clock is not just another yuppie wooden radio from Hammacher Schlemmer Holiday 1995, but (as you may have deduced from the title) functions as a hidden spy camera as well.

Full color, 380-line, 510Ã—492 video streams over the 2.4ghz spectrum for neighborhood viewingâ€”so keep that in mind before you get all perverted with it and some poor mother sees your hairy buttocks on her baby monitor...or worse yet...her husband's.

Microcameras freak me out. Which is exactly why I can't change at your house anymore, dad.

