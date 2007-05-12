Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

HES 2007: Extra Big Ass Speaker Gallery

We've been running up and down the stairs at the Grand Hyatt, at one point getting totally lost in some labyrinthine maintenance hall, a la Spinal Tap. The elevators are packed with the gentlemen we described in our first post talking about tube amplification, something called "ambiophonic sound" and the relative sexiness of Diana Krall in piano black or pine matte. (Elvis Costello should really say something!) As we mentioned, the draw is speakers, nerdy men's haute couture, pairs that cost more money than your car. A press release from a company called Salager Sonics states that choosing their speaker means not having to "weigh your listening pleasure and your kids' college education in the balance." They're completely serious.

So, without further ado, please enjoy the following gallery of Extra Big Ass Speakers (names and obscene prices are in the captions). â€“ Wilson Rothman & Louis Ramirez

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

