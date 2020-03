I'm here at All Things D, and the show starts in a few minutes. And by "Show" I mean Ballmer will take the stage. Likely to talk about the Surface Table, a device that is nothing like the iPhone, yet evokes comparisons because of its innovative touch interface. And at $10k and for commercial use only, it makes the iPhone's price point seem very consumer friendly. Good strategy on the release, guys.

All Things D at Giz [Gizmodo]