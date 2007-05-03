Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Hercules Wireless MP3 Mixer will Rock the BBQ

Yo Yo Yo! DJ Chicken Wings here, and this is my buddy MC Spare Ribs (although we also answer to Marvin and Ernesto). Bringing you the sounds of the BBQ, flickin' the switch while we flip the burgers. Yes Ma'am, be with you RIGHT IN AN INSTANT. Ernesto! Go serve the lady while I talk about this new wireless mixing controller from Hercules. It's got two channels so you can mix Pussycat Dolls with Linkin Park (Chicken Wings is Fi-eerrce, comprenday?) and even do some basic scratching with the two jog wheels.

When I scratch, that's when Mr Lightbody, our Manager, gets down on the Dickeys lino and, like, throws some crazy moves. And if he hasn't ruptured something, I press one of the FX buttons to, like, give him A to the P to the LAWS. Is that how you spell it, Mr Lightbody? I'm not sure how the thing works as I didn't bother with Computer Studies at school, I was more into Home Economics, see, but Mr Lightbody knows EVERYTHING. He's gonna hit you after the jump with all the tech stuff. Okay, gotta run, Ernesto's doing something with his boogers and that lady's ribs.

DJ Lightbody here. That's Darren J. Lightbody the Third and I'm here with the beef on the Hercules Wireless MP3 mixer. Hurgh! I sound like Edwin Starr, don't I. BBQ! Hurgh! What is it good for? Absolutely NOTHIN'! Sayitaginnnnnn. Sorry. Back to the technical stuff.

Plug the receiver into the USB of your computer, and then let the battery-powered white box here control your your music collection. You can choose the songs you want via one of the two LCD screens, then mix them in so you have a seamless mix of Wayne Newton with Dolly Parton, if you're like me. The Hercules Wireless MP3 mixer measures 6.8 inches x 6 inches x 1.2 inches and will cost you around $120. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go and fire Ernesto. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Hercules via Creative Digital Music]

