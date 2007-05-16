Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

I had the pleasure of meeting BEAR today, a Battlefield Extraction Assist Robot designed by Vecna Robotics. Although BEAR is intended to aid in building excavation and long-distance transport, his main purpose is to replace the guy who was last to call "Not it!" when it came to fetching the dead bodies in the trenches during live combat. And how about that gun-mounted remote control?

BEAR means well, but one look at his Hello Kitty Angel of Death face and foreboding forklift arms would most likely scare a fading soldier to death, or a dead soldier to life. It's a toss up. And what happens when this $100,000 roving psychopath gets his cat/badger/raccoon head macheted off? Now I really feel bad the soldier who calls "Not it!" last. â€“ Jack Ventura

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

