Helio Ocean UI Walkthrough: Part 1

Here's part one of our Helio Ocean UI walk-through. In it, we show you some searching from the idle screen, some IMing, contact searching, various apps, Google Maps, some browsing, Buddy Beacon and flipping the screen from landscape to portrait a couple of times.

We're still working on part two, so drop a note in the comments if you've got a feature you definitely want to see. Or, if you've got any questions, leave those as well. Stay tuned for stuff like music playback, the calendar, some more browsing and various things.