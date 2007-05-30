Helio Ocean: The Cake

Our female-fearing cousins over at Kotaku are familiar with cakes made in the shape of their favorite things (games), but we don't often get the pleasure of eating our own gadgets. That's why this Helio Ocean cake made by a geeksugar reader is so sweet (heh).

The cake itself looks gigantic, and features none of the features the actual Ocean has—unless you count the fact that they both make us drool. Hit the link to see more pictures and the two creators posing next to the cake.

