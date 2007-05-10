Helio Handset Number Sharing Step-by-Step

One of the many sweet features that Helio offers is the ability to transfer your phone number to different devices via the account preferences page on the website. This feature not only simplifies setting up a new phone, as you will see in the photos that follow, but it also makes it possible to switch from one handset to another instantly. That means you can tote the Ocean around during the day, and then switch over to the tiny Onyx Heat when you go out at night. Check out the walk-through after the jump.

Sign into the "My Account" menu at helio.com. Quit looking while I finish...



Over on the left hand navigation menu there is a "Change Device" option. Click on that to land at this screen.



As you can see, the Ocean appears on my Change Device screen (I'll show you how to set this up in the next section). Once I hit the change button, the number switch happens in less than 30 seconds.



Here's the old Onyx number on the new Ocean.



Let's change back to the Onyx.



The switch was nearly instantaneous.



And back to the Ocean.

It's amazingly easy, especially when compared with my dismal experience making changes on the account pages of other carriers.

And adding the new device was just as easy.



I don't have any devices on my account, so click the Add/Edit/Delete Devices option on the bottom and added the Ocean.



The ESN is behind the battery along with all those serial numbers.



Ocean added successfully.



Now I have an activation code for the new Ocean.



Hit OK for the activation screen, and enter the code.



And back to the Ocean.