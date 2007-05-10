Helio Handset Number Sharing Step-by-Step

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

devicechange7.jpg

One of the many sweet features that Helio offers is the ability to transfer your phone number to different devices via the account preferences page on the website. This feature not only simplifies setting up a new phone, as you will see in the photos that follow, but it also makes it possible to switch from one handset to another instantly. That means you can tote the Ocean around during the day, and then switch over to the tiny Onyx Heat when you go out at night. Check out the walk-through after the jump.

devicechange.jpg

Sign into the "My Account" menu at helio.com. Quit looking while I finish...

devicechange5.jpg
Over on the left hand navigation menu there is a "Change Device" option. Click on that to land at this screen.

devicechange2.jpg
As you can see, the Ocean appears on my Change Device screen (I'll show you how to set this up in the next section). Once I hit the change button, the number switch happens in less than 30 seconds.

devicechange8.jpg
Here's the old Onyx number on the new Ocean.

devicechangeonyx1.jpg
Let's change back to the Onyx.

devicechangeonyx2.jpg
The switch was nearly instantaneous.

devicechange2.jpg
And back to the Ocean.

It's amazingly easy, especially when compared with my dismal experience making changes on the account pages of other carriers.

And adding the new device was just as easy.

devicechange5.jpg
I don't have any devices on my account, so click the Add/Edit/Delete Devices option on the bottom and added the Ocean.

devicechange4.jpg
The ESN is behind the battery along with all those serial numbers.

devicechange3.jpg
Ocean added successfully.

devicechange0.jpg
Now I have an activation code for the new Ocean.

devicechangeactivate.jpg
Hit OK for the activation screen, and enter the code.

devicechange2.jpg
The Ocean now appears on my Change Device screen. Once I hit the button, the number switch happens in less than 30 seconds.

devicechange8.jpg
Here's the old Onyx number on the new Ocean.

devicechangeonyx1.jpg
Let's change back to the Onyx.

devicechangeonyx2.jpg
The switch was nearly instantaneous.

devicechange2.jpg
And back to the Ocean.

â€“Noah Robischon

