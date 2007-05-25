Heartbeat Indicator Mouse Tells You to Set Down the Dew Dude

Besides reminding you that "life's click," the Heartbeat Indicator Mouse uses sensors positioned under your thumb to assess your level of health (like, surprise, your heart rate). It also keeps tabs on how long you've worked, or at least how long you've been holding the mouse. Better yet, it can transmit all of this info via mobile phone to your doc (or wife, maybe) if they want to track how close you are to seizing up in a Red Bull/Doritos coma while you're cruising Second Life.

Heartbeat Indicator Mouse [Yanko Design]