Healthy Vending Machines Tell Mom When You Eat Another Twinkie

Horizon OneSource is a program targeted at trimming the fat from today's youth. This is an advanced system that manages what kids eat at school, but more interesting is their Internet-enabled vending machines. These are run-of-the-mill vending machines designed for schools, but with a twist. Parents can log into a child's account online and see what and how many snacks their kid is eating. Big Brother is watching you get fat, Timmy.

Healthy Vending Tries to Stop Kids From Getting Fat While in School [CG]