Head Lite Cap Makes You Look Like Oncoming Train

Now you can have a hands-free headlight to light your path instead of cursing the darkness with the Head Lite Cap from Lite and Motion, a new take on the miner's headlight. Instead of that old-fashioned flashlight beam, now there's a super-bright LED positioned at the top of your forehead for hands-free lighting convenience.

Confuse your friends as you walk toward them, surprising them with the fact that you are neither a light at the end of the tunnel nor an oncoming train. Quite a thrill for $24.95, and if you still fall flat on your face even with all that good lighting illuminating your path, there's a Medical Alert tag built in to tell your rescuers what's really wrong with you.

