Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Head Lite Cap Makes You Look Like Oncoming Train

headlitecap.jpg

Now you can have a hands-free headlight to light your path instead of cursing the darkness with the Head Lite Cap from Lite and Motion, a new take on the miner's headlight. Instead of that old-fashioned flashlight beam, now there's a super-bright LED positioned at the top of your forehead for hands-free lighting convenience.

Confuse your friends as you walk toward them, surprising them with the fact that you are neither a light at the end of the tunnel nor an oncoming train. Quite a thrill for $24.95, and if you still fall flat on your face even with all that good lighting illuminating your path, there's a Medical Alert tag built in to tell your rescuers what's really wrong with you. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [First Street, via The Red Ferret Journal]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles