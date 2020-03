The folks at Nerdy Shirts have taken the spectacle that is HD DVD on Digg and turned it into a shirt. Yes, you too can be reminded day after day (if you never change your shirts) of the code that launched a thousand stories.

Have your fun now, because in a few months you'll have to explain what those hex numbers mean to everyone you meet. But for today, you sir are the nerd pop culture king.

Product Page [Nerdy Shirts]