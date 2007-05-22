HD DVD Makes Big Marketing Push This Week

To go along with their HD DVD rebate promotion, the HD DVD camp is making a big push and releasing popular titles this week. The list:

The Complete Matrix Trilogy, 40-year-old Virgin, Flags of Our Fathers, Letters from Iwo Jima, Mission Impossible 1 + 2, Freedom Writers, the Skeleton Key, Smokey and the Bandit, and the Ultimate Matrix Collection.

So when you get in on HD DVD with the $100 rebate, you actually have some nice movies to watch.

Blu-ray's not lying down either.

They've got Apocalypto, Closer, Flags of Our Fathers, Letters from Iwo Jima, Mission Impossible 1 + 2, Pirates of the Caribbean 1 + 2, Closer, and Freedom Writers.

It seems like some good new titles are finally making their way onto HD formats, which may mean some higher adoption rates and even more movies for those of us who made like Angelina Jolie and adopted early and often.

