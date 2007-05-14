Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

While gambling may be a sinful cause of families falling apart, coffee is a less frowned upon addiction. Enter the $298 Harvard Casino Coffee Table: the perfect balance between City of Sin sensibility and Middle America hypocrisy. While the conservative top layer is comprised of fine oak, the three secret layers below hold roulette, craps and blackjack. It's the perfect setup for when you're gambling with your police buddies and the real cops bust in.

But most of all, the Harvard Casino Coffee Table reminds us that smart designâ€”not overhyped technologyâ€”drives innovation. â€“ Mark Wilson

