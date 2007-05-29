Haro Gundam Mac Mini Case

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

haromacmini.jpgIf you've been a Giz reader long enough, you'd remember the Gundam Haro case for mini PCs. Well, Bandai (or whoever made this) has retrofitted it for Mac minis as well. The case itself is actually more impressive in motion than it is in still shots, extending out its "ears," "legs," arms, and lighting up its arms, all while shouting annoyingly in Japanese. We suppose that's what the character's known for in the Gundam universe?

It'd actually be a pretty nice case if it weren't for the annoying animations and all that shouting. Guess it's only for Gundam fans.

Check out the video after the jump. – Jason Chen

Talking PC Case [Nexus404 via Technabob via Uber Gizmo]

