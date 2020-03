We covered a bit of the Harman Kardon HS500 and HS300 back in March, but the latter has gone on sale now in the US. To recap, the HS300 has a built-in DVD player with HDMI, DVD-Audio, MP3, WMA, JPEG, AM/FM Tuner, USB ports for music and photo viewing, and 5.1 audio.

Compared with other HTIB (home theater in a box) units with DVD players built in, the price may be a little high (even though the player outputs up to 1080i), but nobody ever said Harman Kardon was cheap. Except maybe Mrs. Kardon.