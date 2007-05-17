Happy Runner Makes Sure at Least Your Dog is Healthy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

happyrunner.jpg

Is your dog a fatty? Like people, dogs need to be kept in good shape, and part of keeping your dog healthy is getting it plenty of exercise. If you too exist outside what doctors consider a "healthy weight," then the chances are you aren't taking your dog out for the walks he craves and needs.

Well, far be it from me to suggest you change your lazy, slothful lifestyle. But the dog? Come on. That's where the Happy Runner comes in. Stick it on the treadmill you promised yourself you would start using but didn't, strap the dog into it, and get back to drinking your two-liter bottles of Pepsi and watching Harry and the Hendersons DVDs. At least your dog will live to reach his life expectancy. â€“Adam Frucci

EasyStep shows a treadmill particularly designed for pet dogs 'Happy Runner' [Aving]

