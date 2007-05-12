HANNspree Releases 5 Cheap, 'Vista Certified' LCDs

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

hannstv.pngHANNspree's computer display division, HANNS.G, announced five new LCD displays that are being touted as "Vista certified," whatever the hell that means. The big beauty is a 22-inch HW-223DPB that displays at 1680x1050 and has a nice 5ms response time and 1,000:1 contrast ratio. It has DVI inputs, but includes a DVI to component adapter for all of your gaming needs.

Also announced are two 17-inchers and three 19-inch models, all varying in specs and colors. Surprisingly, the prices are very reasonable. The 17-inch models are $160, the 19-inch models are between $200 and $230 and the big 22-inch beast is only $330 (!!). Too bad they aren't shaped like firetrucks or french fries. â€“Travis Hudson

HANNS.G ships five LCDs [Electronista]

