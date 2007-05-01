Hands-on With the New Optimus Prime Transformer

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Unboxing a new cellphone is nice, but it rarely matches the excitement we had as a kid unboxing a brand new Transformers toy. So imagine how giddy we got when we got the new Optimus Prime Transformers toy today!

As you can see from the pictures, it's big, it's red, and it's pretty freakin' hard to transform. We don't recall our old toys taking 14ish steps to go from robot to car, but that could be because our hands were that much smaller back then. Oh, and this doesn't make the pee-paa-pee-pew-pew-chunk sound the actual Transformers make. (Link to the sound). But it does make truck noises and shoots a missile. We don't recall any missile shooting in the original either.

We'll have video of the actual transformation process later today.

â€“ Jason Chen

