Hands-On With Now You Can Find It Locator (Verdict: Never Misplace Anything Again)

I misplace stuff. A lot. The concept of putting my keys, wallet and cellphone in one set place when I get home is foreign to me (possibly because there's no set place to put it). But with the New You Can Find It Locator from Skymall, it's no longer a problem.

Seriously, now that we have this, we can throw our crap all over the apartment and still be able to find it.

The NYCFIL comes with a remote and eight keychain tags that you can attach to all your stuff. The keychains work great for your keys, scissors, cameras or anything that's big enough (relatively, with respect to the keychain) and has something to hook on to. Unfortunately stuff like cellphones wouldn't work, because it'd make the cellphone huge and there's nowhere to clip it to. But it also comes with adhesives so you can stick the locators on stuff like your TV remotes (or anything that has a flat surface).

The set also comes with a bunch of stickers to stick on the eight buttons on the remote so you can color coordinate your stuff. There's enough to cover most of the gadgets in your house, and you in the case where you have eight sets of keys, there are even blank ones so you can write your own.

The locator remote itself runs on two AAA batteries (not included) and has a range of about 10-20 feet. Why am I telling you this? Because you can't just stand in one place in the house, press the corresponding button, and expect to hear the sound. You'll have to actually walk around the house and press the button every so often to locate your stuff.

In our tests, the 80% of the locators beeped on the first try, and 100% of them beeped by the second try. With regular usage, the locator units last about a year. It would suck if you couldn't find something because the beeper was out of juice, so you'll want to make sure to keep these things with fresh batteries.

And if you're worried about misplacing the remote itself, there's a magnetic wall mount that will make the remote beep unless it's placed back on the mount.

Although it's a little pricey at $49.95, the fact that I'll never have to search for more than five seconds for our keys, remotes, cameras, tools and other knickknacks makes this a winner in my book. Time is money, and my time is apparently worth $49.95.

