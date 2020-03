Fans of the special edition Halo 3 Zune can head over to EBGames or Gamestop (they're the same thing) and pre-order one for the release on June 15.

If pre-ordering this is anything like pre-ordering anything else at EB, you'll hand them five bucks and they'll try and get you to pre-order the Halo 3 Zune Strategy Guide as well.

Product Page [Gamestop - Thanks Marco!]