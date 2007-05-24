Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hako Robo, Tiny Robots That Love and Hate Each Other

familybots.jpgLook at that little Hako Robo family, tiny cube-shaped robots with pea brains that just love to be with each other—to a point. Gather them together and they react, following each other around, running away from each other, protecting each other and even getting on each other's nerves if they're together for too long. Hey, that's just like a real family!

You can get a mom and pop set complete with a little black dog, or there's also other groups of these mini-bots, such as a chocolate set, and one that has happy, sad, and neutral robots, too. Pair these up with the USB humping dogs, and they won't be safe for work anymore. – Charlie White

Robot-In-A-Cube Relationship Sim Toy [Tokyomango]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles